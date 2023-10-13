Jada Pinkett Suggests Being Called ‘Wife’ Was Part of Oscars Slap Shock: ‘We Haven’t Called Each Other Husband and Wife in a Long Time’ (Video)

The “Red Table Talk” host revealed that Chris Rock apologized to her after Will Smith slap incident

Jada Pinkett Smith says the notorious Oscar slap carried an additional shock – when husband Will Smith called her “wife.”

When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped host Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars, it was in response to a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense, with the words: “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!”

Smith now says she was “shocked” by the altercation. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Smith said in an interview with “Today.”

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in publicity portrait for the film 'Men In Black II' (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
On Wednesday, Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016 but don’t plan on divorcing.

In the same interview, Smith revealed that Rock apologized to her once the cameras were off, saying, “I meant no harm.” But while Rock was talking to her, Smith was so alarmed by how angry her husband was that she was unable to focus on what the comedian was saying.

“I go, ‘Chris this is about some old sh–t.’ That’s all I could think to say. And I couldn’t really take in his apology,” Smith said.

The “Red Table Talk” host also opened up about her eye roll, confirming her made the gesture because she thought Rock’s joke could be “a jab at alopecia.” As the story unfolded, some blamed Smith for her husband’s violence. Smith now says that misplaced blame was in part due to the “false narrative that I helped to create on the ‘Red Table’” of being an “adulteress wife.” On her now-canceled Meta talk show, Smith admitted to having an affair years before telling the world she and Will Smith were separated.

These bombshells are coming ahead of the release of Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, “Worthy.” The book will be released on Tuesday. Additionally, “Today” will premiere its full interview with Smith on Friday night at 8/7c p.m.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post's entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry.

