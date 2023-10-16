What does one give the Pope as a present? Well, if you’re “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, you give him a signed copy of “Sister Act,” along with some merch for the movie. Yes, seriously.

Whoopi returned to the ABC talk show on Monday, after being absent for much of last week. On Wednesday, host Joy Behar explained that Goldberg was “off doing something really exciting” that they couldn’t talk about, and urged viewers to come back on Monday for an explanation. Well, as it turns out, Whoopi went to meet the Pope.

“It was kind of shocking. Because for 11 years, this is something I’ve tried to do,” Whoopi explained. “And you know, you have to go through all these different ways, and we did it a different way. And the next thing I knew I was in Rome, talking to him. And he was quite amazing. He is exactly what I hoped he would be, which is a pope for all people, regardless of religion, which I really appreciated.”

Whoopi brought along some footage of her visit with the Pope, in which she hands him a copy of “Sister Act,” her hit film in which she plays a woman who disguises herself temporarily as a nun.

Along with the movie, Goldberg can be seen with a copy of the soundtrack, as well as what looks like a “Sister Act” notebook, and more.

But, according to the host, she brought those things at the request of Pope Francis himself.

“You know, I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna walk into this building, and I’m going to burst into flames,’” Whoopi joked. “As it turns out, I did not. And I brought him some stuff from from ‘Sister Act,’ that he asked for.”

You can watch Whoopi’s full account of her visit to the Vatican in the video above.