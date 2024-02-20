Donald Trump announced his next piece of memorabilia last week, this time coming in the form of golden sneakers, priced at almost $400. And though “The View” hosts were gobsmacked at the price, Joy Behar did guess at one perk of the shoes.

“Well, maybe his supporters who buy them will be able to run faster from the Capitol Police in these sneakers,” she joked.

The shoes came up as part of the first Hot Topic of the day, in which the women discussed how Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in the verdict of his New York civil fraud trial. But, looking at the footwear, host Sunny Hostin couldn’t help but notice that they looked awful familiar.

Putting up a photo of Trump’s sneakers side-by-side with a pair of gold Gucci sneakers, Hostin pointed out the similarities, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg adding on that the red bottoms of the shoes are reminiscent of Louboutins.

“I’m wondering if he has some more civil suits headed his way, for perhaps trademark infringement,” Hostin said with a smirk. “Just giving some ideas to some attorneys.”

Joy Behar really couldn’t let the sneaker go though, marveling at the $399 price tag at the end of the conversation, and wondering why Trump fans would ever actually buy them.

“I mean, these are the same people who complain that the gas is too high, this is too high, and now all of a sudden they have money for these tacky sneakers?” she said.

But, Whoopi encouraged Joy to let Trump’s supporters indulge, especially since there’s a chance that they’ll discover the actual quality of the shoes pretty quickly.

“Let them buy what they want!” Whoopi said. “When they’re running down the street because they think they got a good hour run to do, and it starts coming off their feet because it falls apart like a $2 you know. You know!”

Behar added that someone she knows told her they planned on buying the shoes because “it’ll be worth money down the line,” but she seriously doubts that too.

“Maybe 100 years from now, but like, even Hitlerian stuff doesn’t really sell,” she said.

