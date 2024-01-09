Most days, when “The View” lands on a topic that Whoopi Goldberg isn’t particularly invested in, she just sits quietly, making faces here and there. But, on Tuesday morning, the ABC moderator briefly left the table entirely, as her cohosts discussed fetishes.

The discussion stemmed from a man who wrote into The Guardian’s advice column, lamenting that his wife stopped allowing him to give her foot massages after he revealed that he actually had a foot fetish. As the discussion progressed on “The View,” with host Alyssa Farah Griffin arguing that “you have to entertain your partner’s kink, within reason,” Whoopi simply stood up and walked away.

“Excuse me for a second,” she said, as she wandered off stage. “Keep talking!”

“Whoopi has left the building,” Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

It’s unclear exactly what Whoopi was doing, but she didn’t fully leave the room. Instead, it appeared that she went to the edge of the stage to hand off a booklet to someone off camera. She immediately returned to her seat, but didn’t weigh in on the topic of fetishes.

Eventually, host Joy Behar asked why Whoopi had briefly walked off, but the moderator didn’t quite give a straight answer.

“I was so enamored by what you were saying, that I felt that I needed to take a breath, so I could just get myself together, so I could come back to the table!” Whoopi joked. “So I just got up and walked away, and got myself together!”

Behar joked that this is what happens when she talks about her own feet — because indeed, the host bragged about her own feet during the foot fetish conversation, and has brandished them live at the table multiple times in the past — but Whoopi amended that statement.

“This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move. I don’t care! ‘Cause my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them. We’ll be right back.”

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.