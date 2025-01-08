‘The View’ Expands to Weekends With ABC News Live Edition

“The View” wrapped up 2024 in a new studio and, to kick off 2025, the show will have a new, expanded schedule. The ABC talk show is officially expanding to weekends.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, “The Weekend View” will premiere on ABC News Live, the network’s streaming platform. It won’t be a full hour like the weekday shows, but rather a half-hour episode. It also won’t be live, instead taped the Friday prior.

As such, typical moderator Whoopi Goldberg won’t be on “The Weekend View,” as she’s off on Fridays. The weekend show will feature its typical Friday panel of Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, with Joy Behar handling moderating duties.

“The Weekend View” will premiere at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on ABC News Live, and then re-run throughout the weekend. The show will be made up of an extended “Hot Topics” segment, as well as clips from the show’s companion podcast, “Behind the Table,” hosted by executive producer Brian Teta.

“In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, ‘The View’ is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with new exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live,” Teta said in a Wednesday statement.

“‘The Weekend View’ will feature more of the ‘Hot Topics’ our audiences can’t get enough of, delivering original content for the weekend with a focus on what’s trending,” added Robin Hommel, executive broadcast producer of “The View.”

Variety was first to report the news.