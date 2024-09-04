‘The View’ Begins Posting Full Episodes to YouTube Daily

“The View” hit a new studio to kick off Season 28, and now episodes of the talk show are hitting a new platform. Each day, the full episode from the morning broadcast will be posted to YouTube.

The show officially announced the change during Wednesday morning’s episode, but actually implemented the strategy on Tuesday. As of this writing, Tuesday’s full episode on YouTube had amassed 155,000 views, more than any of its individual segments.

Big news! 🎉 Full episodes of 'The View' now post every weekday afternoon on our YouTube channel. Search 'The View' on YouTube or tap this link: https://t.co/DrFD4GVMLb pic.twitter.com/VI5HtqkgKL — The View (@TheView) September 4, 2024

Typically, full episodes of the show would hit ABC.com and Hulu the day after airing, though it requires credentials from a cable provider to sign in to, uh, view them. With YouTube, no sign-in is required.

Representatives for “The View” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

When the show went on its summer hiatus in August, it wrapped up Season 27 by hitting a three-year high in overall viewers.

Notably, the debut of “The View” on YouTube fell during a blackout of ABC on DirecTV, after carriage talks collapsed between them and Disney on Sunday. As of this writing, DirecTV subscribers could not watch “The View” — or anything on ABC, FX, Freeform or ESPN — live.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.