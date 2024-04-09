‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Geeks Out Over Russ Tamblyn During Interview: ‘I Waited 60 Years for This’

“Can I be Whoopi Tamblyn-Goldberg?” the ABC moderator says

the-view-whoopi
The View

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t often get too worked up over guests on “The View,” but on Tuesday morning, the ABC moderator was particularly thrilled to be talking to “West Side Story” legend Russ Tamblyn. According to the host, “I waited 60 years for this.”

Tamblyn starred as Riff in the original 1961 film “West Side Story,” but is also beloved for roles on “Peyton Place,” Tom Thumb,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and more. Now, he has a new memoir out called “Dancing on the Edge,” which he appeared on “The View” with his daughter Amber Tamblyn, to promote.

As the duo recounted stories from his life, including how he essentially gave Elvis Presley his signature dance move, the ABC hosts were enthralled. So, when the time came for the Tamblyns’ segment to end, Whoopi was bummed, but took a minute to give Russ Tamblyn his flowers.

“Well, you know what? This was way too short. I waited 60 years for this,” she said. “I waited 60 years to meet you. I mean, I blame Russ Tamblyn for Whoopi Goldberg.”

whoopi-joke-reaction
Read Next
'The View': Whoopi Shakes Her Head at Audience Reaction After She Says Lindsey Graham 'Has Been on His Knees' for Trump | Video

At that, Tamblyn’s daughter — best known for starring in the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” franchise as Tibby — joked that she also blamed her father for who she is. But, that only made Whoopi want to join the family even more.

“Can I be Whoopi Tamblyn-Goldberg?” she asked.

Amber Tamblyn was quick to welcome her in, reassuring the host that she’s part of the family now, much to Whoopi’s delight.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.