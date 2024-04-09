Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t often get too worked up over guests on “The View,” but on Tuesday morning, the ABC moderator was particularly thrilled to be talking to “West Side Story” legend Russ Tamblyn. According to the host, “I waited 60 years for this.”

Tamblyn starred as Riff in the original 1961 film “West Side Story,” but is also beloved for roles on “Peyton Place,” Tom Thumb,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and more. Now, he has a new memoir out called “Dancing on the Edge,” which he appeared on “The View” with his daughter Amber Tamblyn, to promote.

As the duo recounted stories from his life, including how he essentially gave Elvis Presley his signature dance move, the ABC hosts were enthralled. So, when the time came for the Tamblyns’ segment to end, Whoopi was bummed, but took a minute to give Russ Tamblyn his flowers.

“Well, you know what? This was way too short. I waited 60 years for this,” she said. “I waited 60 years to meet you. I mean, I blame Russ Tamblyn for Whoopi Goldberg.”

At that, Tamblyn’s daughter — best known for starring in the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” franchise as Tibby — joked that she also blamed her father for who she is. But, that only made Whoopi want to join the family even more.

“Can I be Whoopi Tamblyn-Goldberg?” she asked.

Amber Tamblyn was quick to welcome her in, reassuring the host that she’s part of the family now, much to Whoopi’s delight.

