‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Says She’d Still Like to See Chris Rock in a Movie With Will Smith: ‘They’d Be Funny as Hell!’ (Video)

After everything that’s gone down between Will Smith and Chris Rock since the Oscars slap heard ’round the world, Whoopi Goldberg would still very much like to see them team up for a future on-screen project.

Whoopi’s thoughts came during Monday’s episode of “The View,” as the hosts discussed Chris Rock’s new Netflix special, which live-streamed on Saturday night. In it, Rock unloaded on Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, finally giving his honest thoughts on the slap. Whoopi admitted that she was unable to watch all of it, since she was out performing her own comedy, but noted that “there is very little that Chris Rock will do that I don’t appreciate.”

The moderator of “The View” also argued that, in reality, “this situation is never going to find a really good way to calm down,” even long-term, because “there’s no justification for what happened.” That said, she hopes for a collaborative future between Smith and Rock.

“There’s no way to justify it, there’s no amount of apologies you can have, this is just gonna be a ‘time will tell.’ This is how this goes,” Whoopi said. “So, you know, I don’t know that they’re gonna go running towards each other, but, you know, I’d still like to see ‘em in a movie together. ‘Cause I think they’d be funny as hell! But that’s me.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi’s co-hosts all agreed that Rock got the last laugh, by airing out his thoughts on the situation in a Netflix special and making millions of dollars for it. Host Ana Navarro applauded Rock for listening to Will Smith’s initial command at the Oscars, when he told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“He called her all sorts of other things, but he didn’t say Jada!” Navarro joked.

In the special itself, Rock remarked that the slap had nothing to do with him, but rather that it came from Smith’s frustration over his own relationship with his wife, calling back to their “entanglement” situation that the couple aired out on “Red Table Talk.”

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock said in the special. “I normally would not talk about this s—, but for some reason these n–—s put that s— on the internet. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video here.