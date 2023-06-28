House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continues to go back and forth on his thoughts about Donald Trump’s prospects in the 2024 election and, at this point, Whoopi Goldberg has had enough. On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC host said McCarthy simply needs to “grow a pair of cajones” and quit flip-flopping.

Goldberg’s thoughts came at the very end of the first Hot Topics segment, which originally started based on Liz Cheney’s recent comments that America is “electing idiots” to political office. As the conversation progressed, host Joy Behar noted that she blames “people who enable the stupidity,” more than anyone.

Speaking to that, Goldberg noted that those people are possibly enabling stupidity out of fear — like McCarthy. Pulling up a clip of McCarthy from Tuesday, in which he said that Trump can win an election, but caveated, “Is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.” But, as Goldberg immediately pointed out, McCarthy later said Trump “is Biden’s strongest opponent.”

“What is happening?” she exclaimed. “You know, I just want him to grow a pair of cajones that will give him some way to actually not waffle.”

To that, host Sunny Hostin said McCarthy “can’t” do that, specifically because of the concessions he made in order to become House Speaker.

“He gave the cajones away? OK,” Goldberg said.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.