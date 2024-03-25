Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 25 Mega Mentor

Keith Urban has joined “The Voice” as a mega mentor for Season 25, NBC announced Monday.

The Grammy-winning country singer will kickstart his time as a mentor after the battle rounds, and will guide the remaining artists as each team prepares for the knockouts, which are slated to begin on Monday, April 8. He will join this season’s coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire.

McEntire recently served as a mega mentor for Season 23 before becoming an official coach in Season 24, and passed the baton to Wynonna Judd for the next season as Judd joined “The Voice” Season 24 as a mega mentor.

Urban will advise artists alongside their coaches to elevate their performances for the knockouts round, which pits artists against one of their teammates. Coaches are then prompted to choose one winner from the pair, who will advance to the playoffs.

During the knockouts, which marks the last round before the live shows, each coach has the opportunity to steal one artist who didn’t win their knockouts pairing.

Urban, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in August 2023, will release his new album later this year, which will include “Straight Line” and “Messed Up As Me.” Over the course of his career, Urban has tallied four Grammy Awards, 13 Country Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Awards, three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Executive producers for the series include John de Mol, who created the show, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.