Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 25 Mega Mentor

The country legend will guide remaining artists as they prepare for the knockouts

Keith-Urban
Getty Images

Keith Urban has joined “The Voice” as a mega mentor for Season 25, NBC announced Monday.

The Grammy-winning country singer will kickstart his time as a mentor after the battle rounds, and will guide the remaining artists as each team prepares for the knockouts, which are slated to begin on Monday, April 8. He will join this season’s coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire.

McEntire recently served as a mega mentor for Season 23 before becoming an official coach in Season 24, and passed the baton to Wynonna Judd for the next season as Judd joined “The Voice” Season 24 as a mega mentor.

Urban will advise artists alongside their coaches to elevate their performances for the knockouts round, which pits artists against one of their teammates. Coaches are then prompted to choose one winner from the pair, who will advance to the playoffs.

The-Voice
Read Next
'The Voice' Clip: All 4 Judges Woo Rapper During Blind Auditions | Exclusive Video

During the knockouts, which marks the last round before the live shows, each coach has the opportunity to steal one artist who didn’t win their knockouts pairing.

Urban, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in August 2023, will release his new album later this year, which will include “Straight Line” and “Messed Up As Me.” Over the course of his career, Urban has tallied four Grammy Awards, 13 Country Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Awards, three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Executive producers for the series include John de Mol, who created the show, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Read Next
Wynonna Judd Joins 'The Voice' Season 24 as Mega Mentor

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.