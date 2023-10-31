Wynonna Judd Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 24 as Mega Mentor

Fellow country superstar and current coach Reba McEntire served in the role last season

Wynonna Judd (Photo Credit: Jim Wright)

Country legend Wynonna Judd is joining “The Voice” Season 24 as the NBC show’s newest mega mentor, the studio announced Tuesday.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will begin her duties as mega mentor starting Monday, Nov. 6, alongside coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Following the Battle Rounds, Judd will guide the remaining artists as each team prepares for the three-way knockouts.

Judd, who recently received the Country Champion Award at the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” in September, will follow in the footsteps of McEntire, who served as a mega mentor for Season 23 before serving as a coach for the NBC show’s current installment.

First releasing her solo self-titled debut album in 1992, Judd has risen to a country staple, earning five Grammys and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She is best known for hit songs “No One Else on Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars” and “I Saw The Light,” and is currently touring for her solo tour titled, “Back to Wy.”

With Season 24 premiering on Sept. 25, “The Voice” stands as NBC’s most-watched show with an average audience of 8.6 million viewers tuning in for each episode, according to seven-day viewing data from across all platforms.

This season, fellow country star McEntire succeeded longtime coach Blake Shelton, who has served as a coach on the show since its first season.

Hailing from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios USA, “The Voice” is executive produced by John de Mol, who also serves as the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

“The Voice” premieres Mondays at 8 ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

