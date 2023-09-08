How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: When Is the Spinoff Streaming?

The fifth spinoff in the apocalyptic universe premieres new episodes on Sundays

Norman Reedus in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." (Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

After terrorizing stateside viewers and its own characters for years, “The Walking Dead” is going abroad. Sunday marks the debut of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” the first spinoff in this storied AMC franchise to be set in France.

The series is set in an unknown time period in the country where the apocalyptic virus first appeared. Ahead of the premiere, here’s everything to know about how to watch this AMC thriller, both linearly and on streaming.

When does “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premiere?

The latest spinoff in “The Walking Dead” universe premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+. New episodes will premiere on Sundays.

What time does “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” come out?

“Daryl Dixon” will premiere on AMC and AMC+ this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Is “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” available on TV or on streaming?

Both. Subscribers can watch linearly on AMC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET or on streaming through the AMC+ app. The streamer costs $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year.

When are newDaryl Dixon” episodes released?

Altogether, there will be six episodes in Season 1 of “Daryl Dixon.” New episodes will premiere weekly. Here’s the full schedule:

  • Episode 1, “L’ame Perdue”: Sunday, September 10
  • Episode 2, “Alouette”: Sunday, September 17
  • Episode 3, “Paris Sera Toujours Paris”: Sunday, September 24
  • Episode 4, “La Dame de Fer”: Sunday, October 1
  • Episode 5, “Deux Amours”: Sunday, October 8
  • Episode 6, “Coming Home”: Sunday, October 15

What is the show about?

The fifth spinoff in the apocalyptic universe, the series follows Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) after he washes ashore in France, the origin of the virus. As he struggles to figure out why he’s there and how he can return home, he becomes the guardian of Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy). In exchange from escorting them to the northern outpost known as “the Nest,” they promise to help him find a ship back to the United States.

Who is in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” cast?

In addition to Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”), Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and Clémence Poésy (“Harry Potter”), the France-set series stars Adam Nagaitis (“The Terror”), Anne Charrier (“Chefs”), Eriq Ebouaney (“3 Days to Kill”), Laika Blanc Francard (“Reign Supreme”), Romain Levi (“Turn Back”), Paloma (“Drag Race France”) and Melissa McBride (“Dawson’s Creek”).

Watch the trailer for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” below

