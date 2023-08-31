‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Offs and ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Set to Resume Production as Strikes Continue

Three AMC Networks series — “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” and “Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire” Season 2 — are set to resume production, The Wrap can confirm.

These shows are part of an interim agreement between AMC and the striking union, SAG-AFTRA. This deal will only apply to these three series rather than serving as a blanket agreement for the network. Though AMC Networks is part of the AMPTP, it is not one of the studios currently involved in negotiations.

The three productions also appeared on SAG-AFTRA’s list of approved productions and signed interim agreements.

An insider close to production said “Daryl Dixon” was shooting in Paris before it went on a hiatus in July, a break that was extended through August. This agreement will allow Season 2 to resume production. Season 1 is set to premiere on AMC September 10. The same is true of “Interview with the Vampire,” which was filming in Prague before it was shut down.

As for “The Ones Who Live,” the series is done with production. However, this agreement will allow it to finish up some ADR work during post-production.

AMC Networks declined to comment on this story.

The cable network is one of the few networks with a schedule that hasn’t been heavily impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As early as the advertising upfronts in May, AMC shared that its “Walking Dead” spin-offs as well as “Interview with the Vampire” would not be effected by the strikes. The cable network confirmed there would be no delays again in August during its earnings call.

“Daryl Dixon” and “The Ones Who Live” mark the fifth and sixth series spinoff in “The Walking Dead” universe. “Daryl Dixon” will focus on Norman Reedus’ titular character as he tries to make his way home after mysteriously ending up in France. “The Ones Who Live” will follows the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira) as she searches for her romantic partner, the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

“Interview with the Vampire” is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel of the same name. Season 1 of the gothic horror series premiered in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.