‘Interview With the Vampire’ and Other AMC Shows to Stream on Max Through Halloween

Over 200 episodes of AMC Networks’ television series are coming to Max for the month of September at no additional cost to subscribers, spreading their availability beyond AMC+.

From Sept. 1 to Oct 31., a promotional pop-up tile called “AMC+ Picks on Max” will be available for both ad-free and ad-lite Max subscribers in the U.S. AMC content itself will be ad-free.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s global content strategy, planning and analysis executive vice president Meredith Gertler said in a statement. “The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”

Shows that are part of the partnership include “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” Season 1;”Dark Winds” Season 1; “Gangs of London” Seasons 1 and 2; “Fear the Walking Dead” Seasons 1-7; “Killing Eve” Seasons 1-4; “A Discovery of Witches” Seasons 1-3; and “Ride with Norman Reedus” Seasons 1-5.

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott added.

The partnership with Max comes after AMC brands including AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv launched on Comcast’s streaming offering NOW TV. Additionally, AMC+ launched on Charter, making the streaming service available to Spectrum TV customers.

AMC Networks, which boasts a total of 11 million streaming subscribers as of the end of the second quarter of 2023, also plans to launch an ad-supported streaming tier for AMC+ by October.