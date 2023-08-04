SAG-AFTRA Strike Won’t Delay ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-offs

“The Walking Dead’s” three spinoff series will not be impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan confirmed the series will be released as planned during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“We completed production of these three ‘Walking Dead’ extensions before the recent Screen Actors Guild strike and work stoppage,” Dolan said. “Let me just take a moment to address both the current SAG and WGA strikes. We greatly value the work of our creative partners and hope these disputes can be resolved as quickly and as fairly as possible.”

Dolan also noted that “in the short term,” AMC Networks has enough scripted series in the pipeline that the company will be able to continue to offer new content “for the remainder of this year and well into 2024.”

Season 8 of “Fear the Walking Dead” is currently airing on AMC and is expected to air new episodes throughout November. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is set to premiere September 10, and “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” will premiere sometime in 2024.

It’s not entirely surprising that “The Walking Dead” universe will be continuing business as usual. During the May upfronts, AMC Networks announced the WGA strike would not impact its programming schedule for 2023 and 2024. During that time, all three “Walking Dead” series were on the list of unaffected series as well as “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Mayfair Witches.” However, this earning call has confirmed that the more recent SAG-AFTRA strike will also not impact these series.

As “Fear the Walking Dead” comes to an end, two new spinoffs will be taking its zombie-shaped place. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” follows Daryl (Norman Reedus) after he washes ashore in France. As he tries to find a way back home, he will get pulled into a mission to protect a child known as Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). As for “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” the upcoming spinoff will follow the katana-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurira) as she searches for the partner she presumed was dead: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Earlier this year, AMC premiered yet another spinoff in this universe, “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” The Manhattan-based thriller emerged as the No. 1 season premiere in AMC+ history and attracted a linear audience premiere of 2 million viewers.