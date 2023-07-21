AMC is doubling down on its expanding “Walking Dead” universe. The cable network announced Season 2 renewals for two of its zombie apocalypse spin-off series, including “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” ahead of its series premiere on Sept. 10.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will also return for a second season. That spin-off series premiered earlier this year and is set to air its Season 1 finale Sunday, July 23.

“This next chapter in the ‘Walking Dead’ Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for ‘Dead City’ and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September. We can’t wait to bring ‘Dead City’ fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” follows the beloved flagship series’ character played by Norman Reedus as he washes ashore in France and works on figuring out how he ended up there. According to the Paris-produced drama’s official logline, “The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Along with Reedus, the show also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. “Daryl Dixon” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

“I’m gonna go on a mission and I’m excited,” Reedus told SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin on Octane in 2022. “It’s going to be much different than the [original] show. I think it’s gonna look different. It’s gonna feel different. It’s kind of its own thing, you know, so I’m excited to get ahold of it.”

The six-episode first season of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long after it was cut off from the mainland. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” per the show’s logline.

“The Walking Dead” fans also have more adventures to look forward to in the fall, with the return of “Fear The Walking Dead” for the second half of its final season. The untitled spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is also set to premiere in 2024.