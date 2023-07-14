‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Premiere Date, First-Look Images Revealed (Photos)

AMC released first-look images for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," set to premiere on the cable network and sibling streamer AMC+ on Sept. 10.
The series follows Daryl (Norman Reedus) as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. According to the Paris-produced show's official logline, "The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."
In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.
"I'm gonna go on a mission and I’m excited," Reedus told SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin on Octane last year. "It’s going to be much different than the (flagship) show. I think it's gonna look different. It's gonna feel different. It's kind of its own thing, you know, so I'm excited to get, to get ahold of it."
Fellow original series cast member Melissa McBride was originally set to play a larger role in the spin-off, but had to back out because of conflicts with the Paris production schedule. Since then, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed on social media that she will appear on the series.
Check out the first photos from "The Waking Dead: Daryl Dixon" below.