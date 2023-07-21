‘The Walking Dead’ Rick and Michonne Spin-Off Gets Title, First Teaser (Video)

“The Walking Dead” spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira unveiled its title, “The Ones Who Live,” and gave fans a first look at San Diego Comic-Con. AMC also released first look trailers for “The Walking Dead” spin-off series “Daryl Dixon” and “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 8B.

The cable network also released a teaser for Season 2 of “Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire.”

The first up was “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” David Zabel’s series about what happens to Daryl (Norman Reedus) after he mysteriously washes ashore in France. The two-minute trailer shows Darryl walking through a ruined French countryside before he finds safety in what appears to be a repurposed nunnery. It isn’t long before Darryl is sucked into a new adventure, which this time involves the transportation of a little boy name Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

In addition to Reedus and Scigliuzzi, the upcoming series will star Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn and Anne Charrier as Genet. The drama has already been renewed for a second season.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Additionally, the first 10 minutes will be available exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday.

That was then followed by a retrospective teaser for “The Walking Dead’s” longest running spin-off series, “Fear the Walking Dead.” An ensemble drama, the series follows groups of survivors as they attempt to find some sense of normalcy in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

The first six episodes of Season 8 were released between May and June. The series is set to return with its final six episodes Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+

Those weren’t the only zombie-related trailers the cable network showed off during SDCC. The franchise’s spinoff series starringLincoln and Gurira finally got its official name: “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.”

The series will take place after the events of “The Walking Dead” finale and will follow Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira). Based on the series’ 30-second teaser, the drama will revolve around the katana-wielding Michonne learning that her partner Rick is still alive. After the events of Season 9’s “What Comes After,” the former sheriff’s deputy was presumed to be dead.

The series is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

Finally, AMC moved away from zombies to tease a creature that’s equally frightening: vampires. The Season 2 teaser of “Interview with the Vampire” shows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) entering the Théâtre des Vampires.

At the moment it’s unknown when Season 2 of the AMC series will premiere.