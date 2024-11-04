The Weeknd Movie ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ With Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan Lands at Lionsgate

Lionsgate has Weeknd plans.

The studio announced that it has secured worldwide theatrical distribution for “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” a suspense thriller hailing from superstar The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

It will be an extension/tie-in for the highly anticipated album of the same title, which is forthcoming (no date has been set). The movie will feature a score by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin (who scored “Uncut Gems,” where Tesfaye appeared, and who has worked with the artist on his last few albums).

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” was written and directed by Trey Edward Shults and also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. It was produced by Tesfaye’s Manic Phase and Reza Fahim along with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. It is executive produced by Ortega, Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Harrison Huffman. The team is rounded out by director of photography Chayse Irvin, ASC, CSC, production designer Elliott Hostetter and costume designers Erin Benach and Hannah Jacobs.

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium. With ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow,’ in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a Monday statement. “We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

The Weeknd has sold more than 75 million records, including seven diamond-certified No. 1 singles and the world’s biggest-selling record of all time, “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd has more than 120 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has won four Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards and six American Music Awards, among many others.

The “Hurry Up Tomorrow” album is the third album in a trilogy that started with 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.” “This third album in the trilogy represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment,” according to the official statement. There was recently a Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios based on the trilogy as well.

Lionsgate is teasing an “imminent release date,” for both the album and the movie.