The Weeknd’s Maligned ‘The Idol’ Is Now an Emmy Nominee

“The Idol” is now an Emmy nominee.

The controversial, short-lived HBO drama series, which starred Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, received a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming for choreographer Nina McNeely on Wednesday.

The nod is credited to the show’s rehearsal music video shoot, which is led by rising pop star Jocelyn (Depp) and her backup dancers, including Blackpink star Jennie Ruby Jane, who plays Dyanne, a dancer whose professional life blends with her personal life through her friendship with Jocelyn.

“I’m beyond honored and grateful for this nomination,” McNeely said in a statement. “Thank you to Sam, Abel, Lily and everyone involved for their trust and the opportunity to work on such a special project.”

In the choreography for a scripted series category, “The Idol” will go up against “Only Murders in the Building,” led by choreographer John Carrafa; “Palm Royale,” led by choreographer Brooke Lipton; and “Physical,” led by choreographer Jennifer Hamilton. Winners for the 76th annual Emmy Awards will be unveiled at the ceremony on Sept. 15.

After scandalizing audiences at the Cannes Film Festival, “The Idol” debuted to mixed reactions in June 2023, and the consensus on the show became further divided as the Sam Levinson-created show rolled out its five episodes last summer. Its fifth and final episode aired in July, and HBO opted to cancel the show in late August.

“’The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” a spokesperson for HBO said at the time. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast and crew for their incredible work.”

Cocreated by Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, “The Idol” also featured Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams and Eli Roth.