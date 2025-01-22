‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

“The White Lotus” will return for yet another season on HBO.

Mike White’s anthology series has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season, the network announced Wednesday. The news comes less than a month before “The White Lotus” debuts its third season, which is set in Thailand.

The Season 4 renewal doesn’t come as surprise, after Max boss Casey Bloys told reporters in November 2024 that White has already shared ideas for a fourth season. “Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” Bloys said at the time.

The first season of “The White Lotus” debuted in July 2021, and introduced several groups of vacationers and employees at the White Lotus resort in Maui. The Season 1 cast included Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Coolidge was the Season 1 only star to return in Season 2, which took viewers to Sicily. Despite Coolidge’s character coming to a tragic ending at the end of Season 2, Rothwell was revealed to return for Season 3, which takes place in Thailand.

In addition to Rothwell, the Season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manoba, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Though little has been revealed about Season 4, it can be assumed that the next installment will follow a new group of vacationers at a new location of the White Lotus resort.

White serves as creator, writer and director of “The White Lotus,” and the show is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.