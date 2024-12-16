‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Drops Premiere Date and Mysterious First Teaser | Video

Prepare for more luxurious chaos, because the first trailer for “The White Lotus” Season 3 has arrived. The upcoming installment will premiere on HBO February 16, and this time around, all of the intrigue, drama and privileged complaining is happening in Thailand.

One of the first characters highlighted in this initial look isn’t a guest, but Natasha Rothwell’s hardworking masseuse, Belinda, who is at this resort as part of an exchange program. “I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this,” Belinda says in the teaser.

And if that’s not an ominous warning, welcome to television. It’s pretty fun.

The rest of the teaser follows the typical spoiled beats for a season of “White Lotus.” A very tense Walton Goggins complains about the gluten-free rice coconut balls on his plate, asking “What are we at, a f–cking fat farm?” Someone unveils a gun from an intricate box. Carrie Coon calls an unnamed woman “pathetic” for living off male attention. There’s a great deal of dancing, drinking and punching. And of course, there’s a body bag.

“Everyone runs from pain and towards pleasure. But they get there only to find more pain,” a monk says in this first look. Watch the teaser trailer below:

Once again, this beloved series about rich people behaving badly promises to have an all-star cast. Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Walton Goggins star in this upcoming season, alongside Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Julian Kostov, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Season 3 was created, written, and directed by Mike White. Its executive producers include White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The HBO original first premiered in 2021 and quickly took off as one of HBO’s most-loved currently running series. The first season of the series won 10 Emmys, the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. As for Season 2, that took home five Emmy wins, as well as Outstanding Drama Series.