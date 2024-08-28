Aubrey Plaza Explains Why She Still Hasn’t Watched ‘The White Lotus’ | Video

It’s been almost two full years since season two of Max’s “The White Lotus” was released, and series star Aubrey Plaza still hasn’t watched it. But that’s mostly because she struggled accessing her account.

In a recent interview with WSJ Style, Plaza confirmed that she has yet to see a single episode of the series, but noted that it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“I still haven’t,” Plaza said with a laugh. “But I’m going to. To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

The actress added that really, she typically prefers watching her work on physical media, rather than streaming it.

“I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” she lamented. “I ask them every time.”

She also joked that, while shooting the destination series, she and her costars were made to eat “just so much linguini and clams” as a form of “psychological conditioning.”

Plaza starred as Harper Spiller in season two of “The White Lotus,” and is next set to star in Marvel’s “Agatha All Along” as Rio Vidal, alongside her former “Parks and Recreation” costar Kathryn Hahn.

You can watch Plaza’s full interview with WSJ in the video above.