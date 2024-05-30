Animated comedy “Kevin” from Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert has been granted a series order by Amazon’s Prime Video, the streamer announced Thursday.

The new show, executive produced and written by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, will follow Kevin, a lifelong housecat who decides he doesn’t want to live with people anymore.

The official logline is as follows: “Loosely inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin dares to ask himself, ‘Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just… single for the rest of my life?’”

Dan Murphy, Plaza’s producing partner at Evil Hag Productions, will also serve as an EP for the series, which is set to be showrun by Wengert.

“Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat, this hilarious series hits on the extremely relatable theme of self-discovery and living your desired life,” Amazon MGM Studios head of animation Melissa Wolfe said in a statement. “Aubrey, Joe, and Dan are telling a fantastic story and this is a great addition to our growing animated slate for our global Prime Video customers.”

“Kevin” is produced by animation studio Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Joe and Amazon to bring this cat’s story to the screen. We can’t wait for the world to meet Kevin!” Plaza and Murphy said in a joint statement.

“I am extremely excited to be working with Amazon and my old friends Aubrey and Dan on this show,” Wengert added. “The real Kevin was with me during some of my lowest moments. This show is my chance to thank him — by creating a world where he can find less of a total bummer situation for himself.”

Plaza is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin and Dunham. Murphy is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment while Wengert is representated by CAA, Mosaic and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman.