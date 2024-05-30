‘The Bear’ Sets FX Debut With 4-Day Season 1 Marathon

After roughly two years of only being available on Hulu, FX’s “The Bear” is finally coming to cable. The first season of the Emmy-winning comedy-drama will air a Season 1 marathon starting on June 2.

Every night of the marathon will air two episodes of the first season starting at 10 p.m. ET. It will run from that Sunday until Wednesday, June 5. This marathon will occur weeks ahead of the Season 3 premiere of “The Bear” on June 27, which will only be available to watch on Hulu.

First launching in June 2022, “The Bear” Season 1 follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef and rising star who leaves the world of fine dining to run his family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his brother’s heartbreaking death.

“The Bear” also stars Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina and Abby Elliott as Sugar, among others.

The official logline for Season 1 is as follows: “A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.”

By the end of Season 2, Carmy and his team have transformed what once was “The Beef” into fine dining restaurant “The Bear,” and Season 3 will see the team aim for perfection, as well as a Michelin Star.

Produced by FX Productions, Christopher Storer created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Hiro Murai and actor Matty Matheson. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer, as well as the series’ culinary producer.

Here’s the full schedule for when each Season 1 episode will make its cable debut during the FX marathon: