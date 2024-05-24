“The Bear” is almost back, and Season 3 will see a new era of what was once “The Beef.”

In the Season 3 trailer, released Friday, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are still working out the kinks of their newly designed and refreshed restaurant, The Bear.

As the chefs line up their new chairs and menus perfectly in the trailer, it’s clear the crew’s work to elevate the restaurant has paid off — with orders of cavatelli and wagyu being fired at Sydney’s order — though that doesn’t mean all the kitchen chaos seen in the first two seasons of the FX series has dissipated.

“I’m getting drilled out there,” Richie tells Carmy in the trailer as glasses, plates and dishes clatter and break from collisions in the kitchen and the restaurant.

“This is a dysfunctional kitchen,” Sydney says, while Richie and Carmy respond back in unison, “Show me a functional one.”

The third season, which debuts June 27 on Hulu, will follow Carmy and his friends as “they do what it takes to elevate The Bear … to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business,” per the official logline. “It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”

Ahead of the new installment, White posted a teaser clip to his Instagram in early May that gave viewers a taste of what Season 3 might bring. The teaser shows Carmy enter the kitchen of his new restaurant, presumably after its successful opening, at 3 a.m.

Following production on Season 3 this spring, it was reported that “The Bear” would immediately head into filming Season 4, though it’s unclear when the switchover to the fourth installment was made.