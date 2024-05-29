In the third season of “The Bear,” expectations are higher than ever. That’s the theme of the fast-paced first trailer for the upcoming third season. All 10 episodes of the FX series are set to premiere June 27 on Hulu.

“If it’s not perfect, it doesn’t go out,” Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) says in the trailer, out Wednesday.

Season 2 of the critical darling ended with Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Sugar (Abby Elliott) accomplishing the near-impossible task of transforming the sandwich shop The Beef into the upscale The Bear. After a hectic night, its soft opening was a success. Now it’s time for the real deal. And when it comes to the restaurant industry, that means unlimited stress as this crew races to try and make The Bear both successful and profitable.

In this first trailer, Carmy lays out his “non-negotiables” for his staff, a list that the best restaurants follow. Carmy’s list includes entries like “push boundaries,” “constantly evolve the creativity” and “vibrant collaboration.”

“That’s demented,” Richie says of the list.

“These are non-negotiables,” Sydney proclaims.

“I can sense the sarcasm,” Carmy shoots back.

“No, no, no, not sarcasm. Snark. Contempt, even,” Sydney says.

The trailer also offers some glimpses into what’s ahead for the season. In it, Carmy offers Sydney an official partnership agreement, confidently states that The Bear is going to get “a star” and Neil (Matty Matheson) panics about food critics. But even though The Bear remodel may bring in new customers, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will cure the restaurant’s financial woes. Watch the trailer above.

“The Bear” first premiered on Hulu in 2022 and quickly became a breakout hit for FX. The comedy-drama follows Carmy, a chef from the world of fine dining who takes over his late brother’s restaurant. The first season revolved around Carmy getting his bearings, trying to turn things profitable and bringing the restaurant up to code all while processing the loss of his brother. Season 2 turned up the heat as Carmy revealed his ultimate dream of running his own high-end restaurant. Now with Sydney at his side — the only chef who can match his intensity and passion for food — that dream may become a reality.

In addition to the above actors, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon star in Season 3 in recurring roles. The series was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as executive producer, alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Hiro Murai and Matheson. Courtney Storer is co-executive producer as well as the series’ culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.