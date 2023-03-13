THE WRAP INTRODUCES ITS FIRST STYLE AWARDS FOR FASHION’S BIGGEST NIGHT AT THIS YEAR’S OSCARS
The Wrap’s first fashion awards – specifically for brands, stars and stylists who walk off with the winning numbers of the night – was compiled by one of the most credible Oscar fashion prognosticators, journalist Merle Ginsberg. The studios or streamers who earn the most Academy Awards is always a hot media topic. But in the fashion, jewelry and beauty worlds, there are also winners – and losers – of every red carpet, too. Each year, stylists, actors and brands compete for press, praise – and power. Just as Oscar winning movies and actors earn more money and status, so do brands that triumph with the very best looks: gowns, tuxes, jewels, accessories, hair, makeup – on the biggest runway in the world.
BEST Makeup
Rihanna
Lady Gaga
Michelle Williams
The Winner Is…
BEST Makeup
Lady Gaga
BEST Hair
Jessica Chastain
Renato Campora
Ana de Armas
Jenny Cho
Danai Gurira
Larry Sims
The Winner Is…
BEST Hair
Jessica Chastain
Renato Campora
BEST Jewelry
Lady Gaga
Tiffany
Angela Bassett
Bulgari
Emily Blunt
Chopard
The Winner Is…
BEST Jewelry
Emily Blunt
Chopard
BEST Party Look
Gigi Hadid
Zac Posen
Eiza González Rivera
Hailey Bieber
Saint Laurent
The Winner Is…
BEST Party Look
Hailey Bieber
Saint Laurent
BEST Couple
Seth Rogen
& Lauren Miller
Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba
Thomas Kail
& Michelle Williams
The Winner Is…
BEST Couple
Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba
BEST Tux
Michael B. Jordan
Louis Vuitton
Austin Butler
Saint Laurent
Paul Mescal
Gucci
The Winner Is…
BEST Tux
Paul Mescal
Gucci
BEST Dress
Janelle Monáe
Vera Wang
Halle Bailey
Dolce & Gabbana
Allison Williams
Giambattista Valli Couture
The Winner Is…
BEST Dress
Janelle Monáe
Vera Wang
Best Designer
Giambattista Valli
Gucci
Louis Vuitton
The Winner Is…
Giambattista Valli
Allison Williams | Sofia Carson | Sandra Oh