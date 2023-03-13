The Winner Is…

THE WRAP INTRODUCES ITS FIRST STYLE AWARDS FOR FASHION’S BIGGEST NIGHT AT THIS YEAR’S OSCARS

The Wrap’s first fashion awards – specifically for brands, stars and stylists who walk off with the winning numbers of the night – was compiled by one of the most credible Oscar fashion prognosticators, journalist Merle Ginsberg. The studios or streamers who earn the most Academy Awards is always a hot media topic. But in the fashion, jewelry and beauty worlds, there are also winners – and losers – of every red carpet, too. Each year, stylists, actors and brands compete for press, praise – and power. Just as Oscar winning movies and actors earn more money and status, so do brands that triumph with the very best looks: gowns, tuxes, jewels, accessories, hair, makeup – on the biggest runway in the world.

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Michelle Williams

Lady Gaga

Jessica Chastain

Renato Campora

Ana de Armas

Jenny Cho

Danai Gurira

Larry Sims

Jessica Chastain
Renato Campora

Lady Gaga

Tiffany

Angela Bassett

Bulgari

Emily Blunt

Chopard

Emily Blunt
Chopard

Gigi Hadid

Zac Posen

Eiza González Rivera

Hailey Bieber

Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber
Saint Laurent

Seth Rogen
& Lauren Miller

Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

Thomas Kail
& Michelle Williams

Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

Michael B. Jordan

Louis Vuitton

Austin Butler

Saint Laurent

Paul Mescal

Gucci

Paul Mescal
Gucci

Janelle Monáe

Vera Wang

Halle Bailey

Dolce & Gabbana

Allison Williams

Giambattista Valli Couture

Janelle Monáe
Vera Wang

Giambattista Valli

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Giambattista Valli

Allison Williams | Sofia Carson | Sandra Oh

