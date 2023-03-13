The Winner Is…

The Wrap’s first fashion awards – specifically for brands, stars and stylists who walk off with the winning numbers of the night – was compiled by one of the most credible Oscar fashion prognosticators, journalist Merle Ginsberg. The studios or streamers who earn the most Academy Awards is always a hot media topic. But in the fashion, jewelry and beauty worlds, there are also winners – and losers – of every red carpet, too. Each year, stylists, actors and brands compete for press, praise – and power. Just as Oscar winning movies and actors earn more money and status, so do brands that triumph with the very best looks: gowns, tuxes, jewels, accessories, hair, makeup – on the biggest runway in the world.