Does it Make Sense for Amazon to Buy a Movie Theater Chain? | Podcast

Amazon has reportedly had discussions with AMC Theatres — the world’s largest theater chain — about purchasing the beleaguered company, but does it make sense for the retail giant and what would such a thing look like for moviegoers?

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by TheWrap’s film reporter Trey Williams and Bruce Nash, founder of The-Numbers.com, to discuss what advantages there are for Amazon to own a movie theater chain.

“I think from Amazon’s perspective, there’s a few things they might gain out of doing this,” Nash explained. “One is they obviously have their whole Amazon Prime brand, which is potentially a pretty good fit for a movie theater loyalty program, where you’re getting discounted tickets and perhaps merge it with AMC’s existing program. And you have some synergy just in terms of branding and linking everything up with your existing Amazon Prime brand.”

