‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Emmanuel Acho, Host of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man’

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the HBO doc “Allen v. Farrow,” media coverage of the Tiger Woods car crash and the latest scandal to hit the organization behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Then we’re joined by Emmanuel Acho, host of the popular video series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.” We talked about his take on cancel culture, the diversity (or lack thereof) at the Golden Globes and how he wants to use his new-found platform.

Finally, ViacomCBS is making a move for the streaming crown with the revamped Paramount+. Will their $5 billion gamble pay off? TheWrap’s Tim Baysinger and Jeremy Fuster joined us to discuss.

