Richard Lewis praised “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star Larry David on the last day of filming the HBO series, saying he’s always been put on the highest pedestal by the longtime writer.

“Larry David has treated me like a god, and all of you have, and this is the greatest experience of my career, and I love each and every one of you,” Lewis said in a behind-the-scenes clip of the final day of shooting, titled “‘Curb’s Last Day on Set.”

He continued, “I’m honored to be working with arguably the greatest sitcom writer in the last two centuries, and God bless all of you. Thanks for being so sweet to me.”

In the video, David smiled and began to walk away, but that’s when costar Cheryl Hines chimed in to celebrate his impact on her acting career as well.

“I was just thinking about you,” Hines said while holding back tears. “I was thinking about you because my entire life changed when I met you. Our crew, oh my God, thank you for everything. Larry, I love you.”

The crew then presented David with a portrait of himself with signatures from the entire cast and production team. “If you could somehow remove me from this, it would have been much better,” he replied.

“That’s a wrap on the funniest show ever!” another crew member exclaimed.

Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself over the course of the show’s entire 12-season run. The comedian and actor died on Feb. 28, and like Lewis’ deep admiration for his friend and costar, David, too, shared those same sentiments for Lewis.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David wrote in a statement upon news of Lewis’ death. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which premiered in October 2000, ran for 12 seasons. The series finale aired on Sunday and can be streamed on Max.