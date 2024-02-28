Larry David penned a tribute to late comedian and costar Richard Lewis following news of the actor’s death at age 76.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David wrote in a statement Wednesday, shared by HBO. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” boss’ sentiments were echoed by other Hollywood stars, including Bette Midler, Patton Oswalt, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more.

Friends, fans and fellow comedians took to social media to share their heartbreak over the news. Filmmaker and actor Paul Feig said he was fortunate to know Lewis, while Midler was the one to first announce his death.

“Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a standup,” Feig wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. You will be missed, my friend.”

“On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died,” Midler shared.

Lewis’ publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed his death to TheWrap on Wednesday. The “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” actor died in his Los Angeles home Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement.

In April 2023, Lewis shared with the world that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021.

Here are some of the reactions to the late star’s death.

i will be lost without our daily phone calls richard

i don't think i've ever been sadder than i am right now

