TIFF Sales Sluggish Despite Films With Sydney Sweeney and Ben Stiller on the Market

Insiders say dealmaking is moving at a snail’s pace, reflecting an industry still in a state of flux

Despite star-studded films featuring Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, Ben Stiller and Tom Hiddleston on the market, sales at the Toronto International Film Festival have been sharply disappointing this year.

With the exception of Netflix nabbing worldwide rights to “Nonnas,” a comedy directed by Stephen Chbosky and starring Vince Vaughn, in a deal reported at over $20 million ahead of the festival, sales have been nearly non-existent.

Industry insiders point to the shifting landscape in film distribution and a cautious approach from buyers as the reasons there haven’t been any splashy sales yet. “We’re observing some softness in the market at TIFF,” Julien Levesque, a film finance agent at Gersh, told TheWrap, underplaying a sentiment shared by other dealmakers at the festival.

