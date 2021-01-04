Tiffany Haddish in Talks to Star in ‘Landscape With Invisible Hands’ Adaptation

Tiffany Haddish is in talks to star in the film adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hands” for MGM, Annapurna and Plan B, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.
The dark, surreal comedy will be written and directed by Cory Finley (“Bad Education,” “Thoroughbreds”) and will be set in a “deeply stratified, alien future.” This will be one of the announced projects by Plan B as part of their recently-signed deal with MGM. MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing will release the film theatrically in the United States.
Haddish can currently be seen in Netflix’s limited series “Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker” alongside Octavia Spencer. Recently, she starred in the comedy series “The Last O.G.” opposite Tracy Morgan, and is currently in production on Apple TV’s murder mystery series “The Afterparty.”
Her upcoming projects include “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” alongside Nicholas Cage, “On the Count of Three,” “Down Under Cover” opposite Chris Hemsworth and “Homecoming Queen,” on which she were also serve as a producer.
She is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.
Deadline first reported the news.
The Evolution of Tiffany Haddish, From 'The Carmichael Show' to 'Like a Boss' (Photos)
Tiffany Haddish has gone from stand-up comic to guest star to full-fledged movie star, starring in a string of comedies and even some dramatic roles. She's taken so many, she rivals her co-star Kevin Hart as one of the hardest working people in Hollywood. This weekend, Haddish stars with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in "Like a Boss." See how the actress has evolved through the years.
Getty Images
Haddish was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 1979. After she became the primary caregiver for her family after her mother suffered an accident, she opted to go to the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp when she was 17 years old. There, she received mentorship from people like Richard Pryor and Dane Cook.
Getty Images
"Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes?" (2007)
Haddish got her break on the comedy competition "Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes?", and had guest appearances on shows such as "Chelsea Lately," "That's So Raven," "My Name Is Earl" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
TV One
"The Carmichael Show" (2015)
Haddish landed a recurring role on "Real Husbands of Hollywood" in 2013 followed by another part in the Oprah Winfrey series "If Loving You Is Wrong" the following year. However, she left that role after one season when she got a bigger break on NBC's "The Carmichael Show" for three seasons. She played Nekeisha on the show, the estranged wife to Lil Rel Howery's character Bobby.
NBC
"Keanu" (2016)
One of Haddish's biggest film roles cast her as Hi-C opposite Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and an adorable cat in the action comedy "Keanu" in 2016.
New Line Cinema
"Girls Trip" (2017)
Haddish exploded as a household name after she starred in Universal's raunchy comedy "Girls Trip" alongside a stellar cast that included Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. Her party animal energy and tendency to hide contraband in her "booty hole" made her an instant star after the movie grossed $140 million worldwide.
Universal
"Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood" (2017)
Almost immediately after the success of "Girls Trip," Haddish landed a stand-up comedy special on Showtime called "Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood" that helped audiences really get to know her humble roots in foster care and prove she was ready for the big time.
Showtime
"Saturday Night Live" (2017)
Within just another few months, Haddish became the first black, female stand-up comic to host "Saturday Night Live." In her monologue, she joked that she would re-wear her expensive, white, Alexander McQueen dress numerous times, a promise she later fulfilled.
NBC
"Night School" (2018)
Haddish kicked off a wave of movie comedies after her whirlwind 2017 and starred alongside Kevin Hart in the 2018 comedy "Night School." That year alone she was everywhere, appearing in "Uncle Drew," "The Oath" and "Nobody's Fool." She even popped up in music videos with Drake and Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B.
Universal Pictures
"Tuca & Bertie" (2019)
Haddish proved to be just as prolific as Kevin Hart in the last few years, as she managed to star in a pair of TV shows in addition to her movies. She starred alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom "The Last O.G.," and then played a talking, cartoon toucan on "Tuca & Bertie" from the creator of "Bojack Horseman." Though Netflix cancelled the show after just one season.
Netflix
"The Kitchen" (2019)
Haddish had a strictly dramatic turn alongside Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy in the crime drama "The Kitchen," though the film flopped with critics and the box office.
New Line Cinema
"Kids Say the Darnedest Things" (2019)
ABC picked Haddish as the host for its revival of the TV variety show "Kids Say the Darnedest Things," which is continuing into the start of 2020.
ABC/Eric McCandless
"Like a Boss" (2020)
Haddish's latest film "Like a Boss" is another female-fronted, raunchy comedy that pairs her with Rose Byrne as they're business partners locked in a battle against a famous designer played by Salma Hayek.
Paramount Pictures
1 of 13
The stand-up comedian appears opposite Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne in “Like a Boss,” opening this weekend
Tiffany Haddish has gone from stand-up comic to guest star to full-fledged movie star, starring in a string of comedies and even some dramatic roles. She's taken so many, she rivals her co-star Kevin Hart as one of the hardest working people in Hollywood. This weekend, Haddish stars with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in "Like a Boss." See how the actress has evolved through the years.