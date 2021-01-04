Tiffany Haddish in Talks to Star in ‘Landscape With Invisible Hands’ Adaptation

Tiffany Haddish is in talks to star in the film adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hands” for MGM, Annapurna and Plan B, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The dark, surreal comedy will be written and directed by Cory Finley (“Bad Education,” “Thoroughbreds”) and will be set in a “deeply stratified, alien future.” This will be one of the announced projects by Plan B as part of their recently-signed deal with MGM. MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing will release the film theatrically in the United States.

Haddish can currently be seen in Netflix’s limited series “Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker” alongside Octavia Spencer. Recently, she starred in the comedy series “The Last O.G.” opposite Tracy Morgan, and is currently in production on Apple TV’s murder mystery series “The Afterparty.”

Her upcoming projects include “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” alongside Nicholas Cage, “On the Count of Three,” “Down Under Cover” opposite Chris Hemsworth and “Homecoming Queen,” on which she were also serve as a producer.

She is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.