No shirt, no problem!

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the world premiere of his new Warner Bros. film “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall in London Tuesday night in a magenta suit and no shirt.

The actor often favors fitted suits on the red carpet, but this is by no means his most daring look (who can forget the bold red sleeveless, backless Haider Ackermann top he wore to the Venice Film Festival last year).

The musical, which opens on Dec. 8 in the UK and Dec. 15 in the United States, tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, the character created by author Roald Dahl in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp previously played the enigmatic, eccentric chocolatier on film.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Calah Lane as Noodle, Keegan-Michael Key as the Chief of Police, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton as Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka’s mother, Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius, Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch, Tom Davis as Bleacher, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit, Hugh Grant as Lofty, an Oompa-Loompa, Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz, Rich Fulcher as Larry Chucklesworth and Rakhee Thakrar as Lottie Bel, among others.

The Divine Comedy lead singer Neil Hannon provided original songs.

Check out Chalamet and the rest of the “Wonka” cast as they arrive for the premiere of the film below.