‘Wonka’ World Premiere: Timothée Chalamet Shows Up Sans Shirt | Photos

The actor opted for a bare-chested look on the red carpet

Timothée Chalamet Wonka red carpet
Timothée Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of "Wonka" at The Royal Festival Hall (Getty Images)

No shirt, no problem!

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the world premiere of his new Warner Bros. film “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall in London Tuesday night in a magenta suit and no shirt.

The actor often favors fitted suits on the red carpet, but this is by no means his most daring look (who can forget the bold red sleeveless, backless Haider Ackermann top he wore to the Venice Film Festival last year).

The musical, which opens on Dec. 8 in the UK and Dec. 15 in the United States, tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, the character created by author Roald Dahl in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp previously played the enigmatic, eccentric chocolatier on film.

gene wilder best roles most memorable film career
Read Next
Gene Wilder's 7 Most Memorable Movies, From 'Willy Wonka' to 'Young Frankenstein' (Photos)

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Calah Lane as Noodle, Keegan-Michael Key as the Chief of Police, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton as Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka’s mother, Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius, Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch, Tom Davis as Bleacher, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit, Hugh Grant as Lofty, an Oompa-Loompa, Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz, Rich Fulcher as Larry Chucklesworth and Rakhee Thakrar as Lottie Bel, among others.

The Divine Comedy lead singer Neil Hannon provided original songs.

Check out Chalamet and the rest of the “Wonka” cast as they arrive for the premiere of the film below.

Timothée Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Timothée Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Timothée Chalamet attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Timothée Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka

Paul King attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Paul King, “Wonka” director

Calah Lane attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Calah Lane, who plays Noodle

Mathew Baynton attends the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mathew Baynton, who plays Ficklegruber

Rowan Atkinson attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Rowan Atkinson, who plays Father Julius

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant attend the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and husband Hugh Grant, who plays Lofty

Rakhee Thakrar attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Rakhee Thakrar, who plays Lottie Bel

Colin O’Brien attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Colin O’Brien, who plays an unspecified role

Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman attend the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ed Sinclair and his wife Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs. Scrubbit

Olivia Colman attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs. Scrubbit

Herman Tommeraas attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Herman Tommeraas, who provides the Norwegian dub of Wonka

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter attend the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Imelda Staunton and her husband Jim Carter, who plays Abacus Crunch

Matt Lucas attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Matt Lucas, who plays Prodnose

Claire Keelan and Simon Farnaby attend the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Claire Keelan and husband Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote the screenplay with Paul King

Paterson Joseph attends the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Paterson Joseph, who plays Arthur Slugworth

Tom Davis attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Tom Davis, who plays Bleacher

Neil Hannon attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Neil Hannon, who provided original songs

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.