“Justified” alum Timothy Olyphant has signed on to HBO Max’s limited series “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, an HBO rep confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday.

He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the six-episode series, which is about an investigation into a botched kidnapping that has far-reaching implications among several groups of people in present-day New York City.

Olyphant’s role is not yet known, although Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney, with Beetz playing a U.S. Postal Inspection Service agent, according to Deadline.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce alongside Solomon and Casey Silver, who previously collaborated on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

Olyphant is best known for playing Sheriff Raylan Givens on the FX series “Justified” and Seth Bullock on HBO’s “Deadwood.” His many other TV credits include “The Mandalorian,” “The Santa Clarita Diet,” “Fargo,” and “The Grinder.”

