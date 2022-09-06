Zazie Beetz has been tapped to star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle.”

Details about her character are being kept under wraps.

In the series, “an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City,” per a logline from the streamer.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer. Ed Solomon will write and executive produce. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

Beetz is perhaps best known for her role in Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed FX series “Atlanta.” The fourth and final season premieres later this month.

Her other credits include “Joker,” “Deadpool 2,” and more recently “Bullet Train,” where she reunited with “Atlanta” costar Brian Tyree Henry. She will also star in Todd Phillips’ follow up “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which is set for 2024.

Beetz is represented by Entertainment 360, WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.