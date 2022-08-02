The end is nigh for FX’s “Atlanta.” The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy series will premiere on Sept. 15.

The network also released a trailer for Season 4, which you can watch above. In the trailer, Earn (Glover) and his friends have returned to their hometown after touring Europe and now must determine: has Atlanta changed, or have they?

The trailer offers glimpses at what’s in store for the season, though with “Atlanta” it’s always hard to tell exactly what direction the show will take us. Earn and Van (Zazie Beetz) appear to be working on their relationship after some discord in Europe, and Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is continuing to advance his rap career stateside. LaKeith Stanfield is also back as Darius, making as trusty (yet confusing) a sidekick as ever.

“I feel like this is the probably the most grounded probably season,” Glover said during a Television Critics Association panel on Tuesday. “I think it explores people more than we have before because I feel like we’re right now living in a time [where] they just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt. So I thought like, it seems like a good time to explore that a little bit more.”

After Glover confirmed in February the show would conclude after the fourth season, fans expressed disappointment, but Glover explained that the series “ended perfectly.”

“Atlanta’s” first three seasons have garnered 23 Emmy nominations and eight wins, and each season is available to stream on Hulu. The series is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

The 10-episode final season premieres Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. on FX, with next-day streaming on Hulu.