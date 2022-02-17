‘Atlanta’ to End With Season 4 on FX

The end is near for Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” Season 4 will be its last and is expected to on FX debut this fall.

“For the first time ‘Atlanta’ will stream the next day on Hulu,” FX chairman John Landgraf said of the upcoming season 3 during the network’s TCA panel on Thursday. The third season of the show premieres on March 25 after a four-year hiatus.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Landgraf added. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

Glover also touched on the decision to bring the series to a close on Thursday, saying that the plan had been in place for “a while.”

“To be honest, I wanted to end it after Season 2,” he said. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen. And when the conditions aren’t right for it, they don’t happen.”

“I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was. It really was us. Like everybody in that writers room, everybody on set… it really was what we were going through and what we talked about. That’s the only way I like to make things,” Glover continued, adding: “I think it ended perfectly.”

FX renewed “Atlanta” for a third season in June 2018, one month after Season 2 — a.k.a. “Robbin’ Season” — ended. “Atlanta” received its season 4 renewal in 2019. Season 3 is expected to take place primarily in Europe.

“Atlanta” stars Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz and was created by Glover, who executive produces with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. The show hails from FX Productions.

Through its first two seasons, “Atlanta” has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.