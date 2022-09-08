Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle,” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz.

The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character (as well as Beetz’s) are being kept under wraps.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer along with Solomon, who is penning the script. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Julia Fox, Brendan Fraser and Noah Jupe.

Danes is a three-time Emmy-winning actress: She won two Outstanding Lead Actress awards for her starring role in the Showtime drama “Homeland,” and another one in the miniseries category for “Temple Grandin.” She’s also won five Golden Globes for those projects, along with one for her breakout role in ABC’s ’90s teen drama “My So-Called Life.” Danes also starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed “Romeo + Juliet.” Most recently, she starred in Apple TV+’s “The Essex Serpent” opposite Tom Hiddleston. Her other credits include “Little Women” (1994), “Les Misérables” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

Next up, Danes will appear alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the FX limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble” based on the novel of the same name. She is also set to portray Hilary Clinton (along with Dakota Fanning, who will play the politician at a different stage of life) in “Rodham,” from 20th Television.

Danes is represented by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.