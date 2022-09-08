Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been acquired for U.S. television and streaming by HBO Documentary Films, where it will debut on both HBO and HBO Max.

Neon snapped up theatrical rights on Aug. 18 prior to the documentary’s world premiere at Venice Film Festival.

From producer Participant and “Citizenfour” director Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” chronicles the career of photographer Nan Goldin, as well as her struggles with opioid addiction and ensuing fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic. Goldin narrates the documentary, which also covers her childhood and activist beginnings with the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York.

HBO is also the home of Poitras’ Oscar-winning Edward Snowden doc “Citizenfour.”

“Nan’s art has inspired so many artists’ and filmmakers’ work, including mine,” said Poitras. “It is an honor to take this journey with her, and I’m thrilled to be reunited with HBO and our Citizenfour team for the release.”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” held a sneak preview screening at last week’s Telluride Film Festival and will next play at TIFF. The film is also the centerpiece selection at the upcoming New York Film Festival, for which Goldin will design the festival’s 60th-anniversary poster.

In addition to Poitras, the film is produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Goldin and Yoni Golijov. Executive Producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann, along with Clare Carter, Alex Kwartler and Hayley Theisen.

Liesl Copland, EVP Content Strategy & Sales; Adam Macy, Senior Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs; and Rob Williams, SVP, Global Sales, negotiated the deal on behalf of Participant.