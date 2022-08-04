Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been announced as the Centerpiece selection for the 60th New York Film Festival in October.

The “Citizenfour” director’s new documentary centers around famed New York photographer Nan Goldin, who became the public face of opposition to the Sackler family and their phamaceutical dynasty. After battling her own opioid addiction, Goldin took art institutions bearing the Sackler name to task, and fought for the destigmatization of drug addiction. With Goldin as narrator, the film dives into her difficult upbringing and her community’s fight against AIDS in the 1980s, among other aspects of her life story.

Film at Lincoln Center also announced today that Goldin will design the festival’s official poster, to be revealed at a later date.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New York Film Festival with Nan,” said Poitras. “Her art and activism are deeply rooted in this city. It is an honor to return to the festival, and to do this with Nan is so meaningful.”

“One fearless and empathetic gaze meets another in this remarkable portrait of Nan Goldin by Laura

Poitras,” said Dennis Lim, the artistic director of New York Film Festival. “We are delighted to welcome Poitras back to the festival with All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, an absorbing account of Goldin’s work and activism that shows us how much they both matter.”

Poitras previously debuted her documentary “Citizenfour” at the 2014 New York Film Festival. The Edward Snowden film won Best Documentary Feature at the 2015 Academy Awards. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is the first feature-length documentary she has directed since “Risk,” the 2016 film about Julian Assange.

Last week, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” was announced as the festival’s opening film. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the film will make its North American premiere on Sept. 30 after its world premiere in Venice.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will screen at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 7, 2022.