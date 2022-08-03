The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) unveiled the 10 films that will make up the 2022 Platform section, with Frances O’ Connor’s directorial debut, “Emily,” a biopic about “Wuthering Heights” author Emily Brontë, serving as the opening night feature. The “Mansfield Park” actress’ first feature film behind the camera will star Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”) as the storied author.

All 10 films will be making their world premiere at TIFF and include titles from Canada, Iran, France, Switzerland, Brazil and India. Previous films that have debuted in the Platform section include Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture Oscar winner “Moonlight,” Darius Marder’s Best Picture–nominated “Sound of Metal” and Armando Iannucci’s “The Death of Stalin.”

Along with “Emily,” other titles include “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” an environmental thriller from Daniel Goldhaber that shares its name with Andreas Malm 2020 book, which calls for climate activists to target fossil fuel infrastructure. Also on the list is the French drama “Hawa,” Maimouna Doucoure’s follow-up to her 2020 film “Cuties,” which prompted a global backlash for its depiction of underage girls performing sexualized dance routines after it was released on Netflix

“We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our Festival,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, in a statement. “Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise.”

“Eclectic in vision, this year’s selection not only represents all World Premieres of exciting, on-the-rise voices from around the world, but it also reflects the very timely and unique perspectives of racialized filmmakers from diasporic communities broadening the canvas,” added Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee.

Read the full list of titles below:



“Charcoal” (Carvão) — Carolina Markowicz | Brazil, Argentina



“Emily” — Frances O’Connor | UK



“The Gravity” (La Gravité) — Cédric Ido | France



“Hawa” — Maïmouna Doucouré | France



“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” — Daniel Goldhaber | USA



“Riceboy Sleeps” — Anthony Shim | Canada



“Subtraction” (Tafrigh) — Mani Haghighi | Iran, France



“Thunder” (Foudre) — Carmen Jaquier | Switzerland



“Tora’s Husband” — Rima Das | India



“Viking” — Stéphane Lafleur | Canada