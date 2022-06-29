Detective Benoit Blanc is headed back to Toronto. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit “Knives Out,” will have its world premiere screening at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Johnson’s “Knives Out” starring Daniel Craig made its world premiere at TIFF back in 2019, and he’ll now return to the festival with the follow-up film, “Glass Onion.” The film is the first to be announced for the 47th edition of the festival, which kicks off September 8.

Craig is the sole actor from the original film returning for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. In this outing, Craig’s Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving an entirely new cast of colorful suspects.

Johnson only this month announced the official title to the sequel as “Glass Onion,” and though he’s been mum about any other plot details, he promised that in emulating Agatha Christie novels, this new film will have its own distinct tone and ambition from the original “Knives Out.” Johnson both wrote and directed the film, and he’s also a producer along with his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

Netflix has taken over distribution duties for the sequel after the first film made over $311 million worldwide in theaters on a budget of $40 million. “Knives Out” starred Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell — and Rian Johnson also scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work.

Netflix has yet to announce a specific release date for “Glass Onion” except to say that it will arrive this holiday season. See the teaser announcement for the film here.