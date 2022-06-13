Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel received a title and a release window on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will hit Netflix “this holiday season.”

Johnson made the announcement in a Twitter thread on Monday, expressing his excitement to continue his Daniel Craig-fronted franchise in the vein of Agatha Christie’s mystery novels, praising her knack for “stretching the genre conceptually.”

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” Johnson wrote. “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.”

With that, Johnson seemed to indicate that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be tonally different than “Knives Out” was, with Craig’s Benoit Blanc at the center of a very different mystery.

“When I made ‘Knives Out,’ that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title,” he added.

You check out out the full reveal in the video below.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

The original “Knives Out” introduced Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, as he investigated the death of the wealthy author Harlan Thrombey (played by the late Christopher Plummer in one of his final roles).

The film boasted an impressive cast that included Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. Rian Johnson also scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work. The film made over $311 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million.

The sequel will once more follow Craig’s detective, but this time solving a new mystery and surrounded by a new cast of characters.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will star Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.