Kaley Cuoco was crestfallen when she didn’t land the role opposite Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc in the “Knives Out” sequel.

Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his 2019 hit whodunnit will hit Netflix later this year.

Cuoco was “so convinced that [her] bags were packed for Greece,” where the sequel was filmed last summer, especially after all the buzz about her most recent performance in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant.”

“And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated,” Cuoco told Glamour. “And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it.”

Kate Hudson landed the role instead.

“I mean, I was gutted over that,” the “Flight Attendant” actress said. “And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.’”

Cuoco followed up in the Glamour interview with the news of “Meet Cute,” to which Cuoco is attached alongside Pete Davidson.

“The next day I got a call about ‘Meet Cute.’ They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.’ They said, ‘You’ve got to read this,’” she said.

“And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll read it.’ And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script,’” she continued. “And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] ‘Knives.’ It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be.”

“I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out,” Cuoco added when asked if she was given a reason why Hudson was chosen over her. “That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

Daniel Craig starred in 2019’s “Knives Out,” and the sequel has added lots of big names to its roster like Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and “Outer Banks” breakout Madelyn Cline.

Ethan Hawke told ScreenRant that he will appear in the film in cameo capacity.

Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” premieres April 21 on HBO Max.