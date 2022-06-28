Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” has surpassed “Stranger Things” as the globally most-viewed English-language series on Netflix this week. The Emmy-nominated series starring Elliot Page and Tom Hopper took the top spot ahead of the release of “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 this Friday.

Since its Season 3 premiere on June 22, “The Umbrella Academy” has racked up 124,530,000 viewing hours, while “Stranger Things” Season 4 had 76,910,000 hours viewed this week. “The Umbrella Academy” topped the U.S. charts, as well, pushing the final season of the Mille Bobby Brown–led thriller to second place.

One thing is clear: Audiences want more of “The Umbrella Academy.” But despite the series’ growing fandom, showrunner Steve Blackman told TheWrap that it’s possible the series comes to its conclusion at the end of the next season.

“I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show,” Blackman revealed. “I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

All seasons of “Stranger Things” cracked the top 10 list globally this week. Those seasons and “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 were accompanied by “Peaky Blinders” Season 6 at No. 5, “The Umbrella Academy” Season 1 at No. 7, “You Don’t Know Me” Season 1 at No. 8, “First Kill” Season 1 at No. 9 and “Man vs. Bee” at No. 10.

In the U.S., seasons 1–4 of “Stranger Things” made the top 10 alongside “All American” Season 4, “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet,” “God’s Favorite Idiot” and “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”