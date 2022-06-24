How many seasons will “The Umbrella Academy” run? The third season of the Netflix series just debuted to plenty of fan acclaim, leaving things on a pretty huge cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. But while showrunner Steve Blackman has very clear ideas for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4, he also says it’s possible the show comes to some sort of conclusion at the end of the next season.

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” Blackman told TheWrap, noting a fourth season hasn’t officially been ordered by Netflix yet. “I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

The showrunner added that he’s already pitched his “Umbrella Academy” Season 4 plan to Netflix, saying he’s known the four-season story for some time now.

“I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I’m proposing for Season 4,” Blackman said. “I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we’re going to. Since I started ‘Umbrella,’ I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I’m gonna go after Season 4 if we’re so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we’re lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don’t know if we’ll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan.”

As for what Season 4 might entail, Blackman says he wants to explore what the Umbrella Academy is like without its powers.

“I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, ‘Would they be happier without their powers?’ I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are,” the showrunner said. “So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they’re missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be ‘normal’?”

Blackman also added that while the universe is now reset, “how it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we’re going to be going to hopefully in Season 4,” so there’s a lot of story left to tell and many plot threads from Season 3 waiting to be picked up.

Whether Season 4 ends up being the show’s final season or not, fans will no doubt be eager to check in for another round of shenanigans with this delightfully dysfunctional family.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.