The 2022 TIFF lineup features new films from Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Sam Mendes, Catherine Hardwicke, Martin McDonagh, Sarah Polley, Henry Selick, Stephen Frears and many more.

In all, 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations were unveiled as part of the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival lineup, with 38 of the total films announced on Thursday slated to world premiere at the festival.

Among the Gala presentations are Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” his follow-up film after winning the audience prize at TIFF for “Green Book.” There’s also Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” with Jane Fonda, and “Sidney” from Reginald Hudlin.

Those join previously announced titles such as “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and the opening night film “The Swimmers” from Sally El Hosaini. Lee Jung-jae’s “Hunt,” which first premiered at Cannes, will also receive a Gala presentation, as will “The Son” from Florian Zeller, which will first bow at Venice.

As for Special Presentations, the Judi Dench film “Allelujah,” Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier” and Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse” will also make their world premieres. Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” will get a Canadian premiere, other North American premieres include the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Jafar Panahi’s “No Bears.” Among them are other buzzy titles out of Cannes and Sundance, and they join the previously announced “The Fabelmans,” “Bros,” “Glass Onion,” “My Policeman,” “On the Come Up” and more.

“We’re excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”

TIFF 2022 runs from September 8-18.

See the full list of films announced thus far in the Official Selection for the TIFF 2022 lineup below:

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Alice, Darling Mary Nighy | Canada, USA

World Premiere

Black Ice Hubert Davis | Canada

World Premiere

Butcher’s Crossing Gabe Polsky | USA

World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Peter Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France

World Premiere

Hunt Lee Jung-jae | South Korea

North American Premiere

A Jazzman’s Blues Tyler Perry | USA

World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu Shubham Yogi | India

World Premiere

Moving On Paul Weitz | USA

World Premiere

Paris Memories Alice Winocour | France

North American Premiere

Prisoner’s Daughter Catherine Hardwicke | USA

World Premiere

Raymond & Ray Rodrigo García | USA

World Premiere

Roost Amy Redford | USA

World Premiere

Sidney Reginald Hudlin | USA

World Premiere

The Son Florian Zeller | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Opening Night Film

*The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom

World Premiere

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Allelujah Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom

World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany

World Premiere

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA

North American Premiere

Blueback Robert Connolly | Australia

World Premiere

The Blue Caftan Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark

North American Premiere

Broker Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

*Brother Clement Virgo | Canada

World Premiere

*Bros Nicholas Stoller | USA

World Premiere

*Catherine Called Birdy Lena Dunham | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Causeway Lila Neugebauer | USA

World Premiere

Chevalier Stephen Williams | USA

World Premiere

Corsage Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany

North American Premiere

Decision to Leave Park Chan-wook | South Korea

North American Premiere

Devotion JD Dillard | USA

World Premiere

Driving Madeleine Christian Carion | France

International Premiere

El Suplente Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France

World Premiere

Empire of Light Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA

Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

*The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg | USA

World Premiere

*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

Good Night Oppy Ryan White | USA

International Premiere

The Good Nurse Tobias Lindholm | USA

World Premiere

Holy Spider Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France

Canadian Premiere

Joyland Saim Sadiq | Pakistan

North American Premiere

The King’s Horseman Biyi Bandele | Nigeria

World Premiere

The Lost King Stephen Frears | United Kingdom

World Premiere

A Man of Reason Jung Woo-sung | South Korea

World Premiere

The Menu Mark Mylod | USA

World Premiere

*On the Come Up Sanaa Lathan | USA

World Premiere

One Fine Morning Mia Hansen-Løve | France

Canadian Premiere

Other People’s Children Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream Brett Morgen | USA

North American Premiere

*My Policeman Michael Grandage | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Nanny Nikyatu Jusu | USA

International Premiere

No Bears Jafar Panahi | Iran

North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile Kathlyn Horan | USA

International Premiere

Saint Omer Alice Diop | France

North American Premiere

Sanctuary Zachary Wigon | USA

World Premiere

Stories Not to be Told Cesc Gay | Spain

World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece

North American Premiere

Walk Up Hong Sangsoo | South Korea

World Premiere

Wendell & Wild Henry Selick | USA

World Premiere

The Whale Darren Aronofsky | USA

North American Premiere

Women Talking Sarah Polley | USA

International Premiere

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland

Canadian Premiere