The 2022 TIFF lineup features new films from Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Sam Mendes, Catherine Hardwicke, Martin McDonagh, Sarah Polley, Henry Selick, Stephen Frears and many more.
In all, 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations were unveiled as part of the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival lineup, with 38 of the total films announced on Thursday slated to world premiere at the festival.
Among the Gala presentations are Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” his follow-up film after winning the audience prize at TIFF for “Green Book.” There’s also Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” with Jane Fonda, and “Sidney” from Reginald Hudlin.
Those join previously announced titles such as “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and the opening night film “The Swimmers” from Sally El Hosaini. Lee Jung-jae’s “Hunt,” which first premiered at Cannes, will also receive a Gala presentation, as will “The Son” from Florian Zeller, which will first bow at Venice.
As for Special Presentations, the Judi Dench film “Allelujah,” Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier” and Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse” will also make their world premieres. Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” will get a Canadian premiere, other North American premieres include the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Jafar Panahi’s “No Bears.” Among them are other buzzy titles out of Cannes and Sundance, and they join the previously announced “The Fabelmans,” “Bros,” “Glass Onion,” “My Policeman,” “On the Come Up” and more.
“We’re excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”
TIFF 2022 runs from September 8-18.
See the full list of films announced thus far in the Official Selection for the TIFF 2022 lineup below:
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced
Alice, Darling Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
World Premiere
Black Ice Hubert Davis | Canada
World Premiere
Butcher’s Crossing Gabe Polsky | USA
World Premiere
The Greatest Beer Run Ever Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere
The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
World Premiere
Hunt Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
North American Premiere
A Jazzman’s Blues Tyler Perry | USA
World Premiere
Kacchey Limbu Shubham Yogi | India
World Premiere
Moving On Paul Weitz | USA
World Premiere
Paris Memories Alice Winocour | France
North American Premiere
Prisoner’s Daughter Catherine Hardwicke | USA
World Premiere
Raymond & Ray Rodrigo García | USA
World Premiere
Roost Amy Redford | USA
World Premiere
Sidney Reginald Hudlin | USA
World Premiere
The Son Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Opening Night Film
*The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
World Premiere
What’s Love Got To Do With It? Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced
Allelujah Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
World Premiere
All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany
World Premiere
The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
North American Premiere
Blueback Robert Connolly | Australia
World Premiere
The Blue Caftan Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
North American Premiere
Broker Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
Canadian Premiere
*Brother Clement Virgo | Canada
World Premiere
*Bros Nicholas Stoller | USA
World Premiere
*Catherine Called Birdy Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Causeway Lila Neugebauer | USA
World Premiere
Chevalier Stephen Williams | USA
World Premiere
Corsage Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
North American Premiere
Decision to Leave Park Chan-wook | South Korea
North American Premiere
Devotion JD Dillard | USA
World Premiere
Driving Madeleine Christian Carion | France
International Premiere
El Suplente Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
World Premiere
Empire of Light Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
Canadian Premiere
The Eternal Daughter Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
*The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg | USA
World Premiere
*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere
Good Night Oppy Ryan White | USA
International Premiere
The Good Nurse Tobias Lindholm | USA
World Premiere
Holy Spider Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
Canadian Premiere
Joyland Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
North American Premiere
The King’s Horseman Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
World Premiere
The Lost King Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
World Premiere
A Man of Reason Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
World Premiere
The Menu Mark Mylod | USA
World Premiere
*On the Come Up Sanaa Lathan | USA
World Premiere
One Fine Morning Mia Hansen-Løve | France
Canadian Premiere
Other People’s Children Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere
Moonage Daydream Brett Morgen | USA
North American Premiere
*My Policeman Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Nanny Nikyatu Jusu | USA
International Premiere
No Bears Jafar Panahi | Iran
North American Premiere
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile Kathlyn Horan | USA
International Premiere
Saint Omer Alice Diop | France
North American Premiere
Sanctuary Zachary Wigon | USA
World Premiere
Stories Not to be Told Cesc Gay | Spain
World Premiere
Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
North American Premiere
Walk Up Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
World Premiere
Wendell & Wild Henry Selick | USA
World Premiere
The Whale Darren Aronofsky | USA
North American Premiere
Women Talking Sarah Polley | USA
International Premiere
The Wonder Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland
Canadian Premiere