|

TIFF 2022 Lineup: Films From Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Sam Mendes and Catherine Hardwicke to Premiere

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 8-18

| July 28, 2022 @ 7:00 AM
TIFF Lineup 2022

Courtesy of Searchlight/ Rob Youngson Copyright -© PATHÉ PRODUCTIONS LIMITED AND BRITISH BROADCASTING CORPORATION 2022ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The 2022 TIFF lineup features new films from Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Sam Mendes, Catherine Hardwicke, Martin McDonagh, Sarah Polley, Henry Selick, Stephen Frears and many more.

In all, 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations were unveiled as part of the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival lineup, with 38 of the total films announced on Thursday slated to world premiere at the festival.

Among the Gala presentations are Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” his follow-up film after winning the audience prize at TIFF for “Green Book.” There’s also Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” with Jane Fonda, and “Sidney” from Reginald Hudlin.

Those join previously announced titles such as “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and the opening night film “The Swimmers” from Sally El Hosaini. Lee Jung-jae’s “Hunt,” which first premiered at Cannes, will also receive a Gala presentation, as will “The Son” from Florian Zeller, which will first bow at Venice.

As for Special Presentations, the Judi Dench film “Allelujah,” Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier” and Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse” will also make their world premieres. Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” will get a Canadian premiere, other North American premieres include the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Jafar Panahi’s “No Bears.” Among them are other buzzy titles out of Cannes and Sundance, and they join the previously announced “The Fabelmans,” “Bros,” “Glass Onion,” “My Policeman,” “On the Come Up” and more.

“We’re excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”

TIFF 2022 runs from September 8-18.

See the full list of films announced thus far in the Official Selection for the TIFF 2022 lineup below:

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced
Alice, Darling Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
World Premiere

Black Ice Hubert Davis | Canada
World Premiere

Butcher’s Crossing Gabe Polsky | USA
World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere

The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
World Premiere

Hunt Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
North American Premiere

A Jazzman’s Blues Tyler Perry | USA
World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu Shubham Yogi | India
World Premiere

Moving On Paul Weitz | USA
World Premiere

Paris Memories Alice Winocour | France
North American Premiere

Prisoner’s Daughter Catherine Hardwicke | USA
World Premiere

Raymond & Ray Rodrigo García | USA
World Premiere

Roost Amy Redford | USA
World Premiere

Sidney Reginald Hudlin | USA
World Premiere

The Son Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

Opening Night Film
*The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
World Premiere

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
World Premiere

*The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced
Allelujah Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany
World Premiere

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
North American Premiere

Blueback Robert Connolly | Australia
World Premiere

The Blue Caftan Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
North American Premiere

Broker Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
Canadian Premiere

*Brother Clement Virgo | Canada
World Premiere

*Bros Nicholas Stoller | USA
World Premiere

*Catherine Called Birdy Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Causeway Lila Neugebauer | USA
World Premiere

Chevalier Stephen Williams | USA
World Premiere

Corsage Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
North American Premiere

Decision to Leave Park Chan-wook | South Korea
North American Premiere

Devotion JD Dillard | USA
World Premiere

Driving Madeleine Christian Carion | France
International Premiere

El Suplente Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
World Premiere

Empire of Light Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

*The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg | USA
World Premiere

*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere

Good Night Oppy Ryan White | USA
International Premiere

The Good Nurse Tobias Lindholm | USA
World Premiere

Holy Spider Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
Canadian Premiere

Joyland Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
North American Premiere

The King’s Horseman Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
World Premiere

The Lost King Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
World Premiere

A Man of Reason Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
World Premiere

The Menu Mark Mylod | USA
World Premiere

*On the Come Up Sanaa Lathan | USA
World Premiere

One Fine Morning Mia Hansen-Løve | France
Canadian Premiere

Other People’s Children Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream Brett Morgen | USA
North American Premiere

*My Policeman Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Nanny Nikyatu Jusu | USA
International Premiere

No Bears Jafar Panahi | Iran
North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile Kathlyn Horan | USA
International Premiere

Saint Omer Alice Diop | France
North American Premiere

Sanctuary Zachary Wigon | USA
World Premiere

Stories Not to be Told Cesc Gay | Spain
World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
North American Premiere

Walk Up Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
World Premiere

Wendell & Wild Henry Selick | USA
World Premiere

The Whale Darren Aronofsky | USA
North American Premiere

Women Talking Sarah Polley | USA
International Premiere

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland
Canadian Premiere

