Nikki Glaser shed some light on the big moment from Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady, which saw the Super Bowl champ getting up to shut down Jeff Ross in the middle of his set for comments about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“I believe that was for real,” Glaser told Howard Stern on “The Howard Stern Show” Monday after the host questioned if Brady’s interruption was a joke or not.

“Robert Kraft was not a confirmed guest to be there. I didn’t know he was going to be there until I was there. And I knew everyone else. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Robert Kraft’s here?’ Because I think there was a vibe that Robert Kraft is kind of like a dad figure to Tom, he doesn’t want to sit here and listen to all these jokes about him, so maybe he wouldn’t show. And so I was surprised when Jeff made that joke, but I do think that Tom actually was looking out for him.”

The joke in question came when Ross brought up Kraft’s 2019 arrest for soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlor. Right as the joke landed, Brady stood up and leaned into Ross and said, “Don’t say that s–t again.”

“I don’t think Jeff — I hope he wouldn’t mind me saying … he was a little bit worried. I mean, we have consciences about these things,” Glaser explained. “Afterwards we go, ‘Did that really hurt his feelings?’ He had to do it performatively for Robert, I’m sure. But I’m sure it’s not an issue that Jeff is going to hear about today or anything like that.”

Stern lauded Glaser as the runaway hit of the roast but was curious if Netflix laid out any restrictions for the comedians before things got started.

“We just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser said. “So I couldn’t say, ‘Tom I hope we make out at the afterparty – you can pretend I’m your son.’”

That wasn’t the only joke Glaser shared with Stern that got left out of her set. Glaser said there were quite a few.

“Thank you all for being here tonight and taking time away from cheating on your wives,” she riffed on the SiriusXM program. “Hey, it’s not their fault — it’s their wives fault for aging naturally.”

“It’s really cool tonight all the proceeds are going to CTE research – and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up,” she said, offering another scrapped joke. “People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors that know the truth.”

“Tom, seriously though, I love your work … you’ve done on your face,” Glaser continued. “Seriously though, slow down, what happened to your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved.”

Glaser explained that usually these jokes get cut for time, and often it’s also because they don’t rise to the same intensity of other jokes.

“Some of them are just softer,” she said.

“The Roast of Tom Brady” is streaming now on Netflix. Other roasters included Kevin Hart, Drew Bledsoe, Kim Kardashian, Rob Gronkowski, Will Ferrell as Ron Burgandy and Ben Affleck.

Watch Glaser discuss the Brady-Ross confrontation in the video above.